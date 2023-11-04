Hunter Biden’s China Ties Revealed: Emails Show Coordinated Support from VP Biden’s Office

In a revelation that could have far-reaching implications, emails released by the America First Legal Foundation expose a seemingly coordinated effort from then-Vice President Joe Biden’s office to assist Hunter Biden during his business trips to China. The documents reveal that Donald Cloud, an advisor to then-VP Biden, reached out to Hunter Biden’s assistant, Katie Dodge, proposing communication with the U.S. Embassy in Beijing to connect with then-U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus.

/3 The new emails from May 2014 show the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Ambassador Max Baucus, and the Office of the Vice President proactively reached out to help Hunter on his China trips, and Hunter’s Executive Assistant, Katie Dodge, thanked “everyone stepping forward to help” pic.twitter.com/PuCfPCYwcq — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 26, 2023

“The reason I’m emailing you is that I received a call from Embassy Beijing this morning, and as I understand it, they (specifically Ambassador Max Baucus) have heard that Hunter Biden is in China. He would like to connect with Hunter to offer any support he may need during his travels,” Cloud wrote, as disclosed in the released emails.

Cloud, it seems, provided Dodge with contact information for Baucus’ special assistant and personal phone number. Dodge subsequently contacted Baucus’ assistant, suggesting a meeting for the next time Hunter Biden was in China, given that Baucus was not present in the country at the time.

“I spoke with Mr. Biden, and he said that he was hoping to stop by if it happened to work for Ambassador Baucus, knowing he was given short notice. Since the Ambassador won’t be in Beijing while Hunter is, Hunter said that frequently he travels to China and that he would try again the next time and hopefully be able to give more time to plan,” Dodge wrote, with Cloud cc’ed on the email.

The revelation raises questions about the extent of the involvement of high-ranking officials in coordinating and facilitating Hunter Biden’s activities in China. Max Baucus, who served as U.S. Ambassador to China from February 2014 until the end of the Obama administration, remains a central figure in this unfolding story. The State Department, however, has chosen to remain silent on the apparent coordination.

As the public digests this latest development, concerns about the transparency and ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international dealings are likely to intensify. Stay tuned for further updates as this story continues to evolve.