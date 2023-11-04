Mayors of Major U.S. Sanctuary Cities Seek Urgent $5 Billion Meeting with President Amidst Soaring Migrant Inflows – Can Biden’s $1.4 Billion Emergency Funding Suffice?

In a remarkable move, the mayors of New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Denver, all proudly championing the ‘sanctuary city’ label, have united in a plea to President Joe Biden. Their ask: a substantial $5 billion to navigate what they describe as an “overwhelming” surge in migrant arrivals. While Biden has already sought $1.4 billion in emergency supplemental funding, the mayors assert that without an extra financial injection, they might be forced to make cuts to “essential city services.”

In a direct appeal to the President, the mayors penned a letter urgently requesting a meeting. “To address this crisis without further delay, we are requesting an urgent meeting with you to directly discuss ways we can work with your administration to avoid large numbers of additional asylum seekers being brought to our cities with little to no coordination, support, or resources,” the mayors emphasized.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas provided a startling backdrop, revealing that a staggering 600,000 individuals entered the United States in fiscal year 2023 without being intercepted by Customs and Border Patrol. Another 900,000 were either intercepted or voluntarily turned themselves in to enter under humanitarian parole and pursue asylum applications.

This dramatic plea from sanctuary city mayors sheds light on the pressing challenges these cities face, not just in accommodating the influx but also in ensuring the provision of vital services. As the immigration debate intensifies, the real question remains: can Biden’s proposed $1.4 billion emergency funding truly address the magnitude of this complex and urgent situation?