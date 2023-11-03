Trump Vows to Halt Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Stay for Illegal Immigrants, Pledges Focus on Homeless Veterans

In a recent video message shared on his social media platform, Former President Donald Trump voiced strong opposition to the U.S. government’s spending on housing illegal aliens and foreign migrants in luxury hotels. Trump, critical of the nearly $1 billion expenditure under the Biden administration, emphasized the strain on hotel space and the burden placed on American taxpayers.

“Under crooked Joe Biden, the U.S. government has spent nearly $1 billion to house illegal aliens and foreign migrants in expensive, luxury hotels courtesy of you, the American taxpayer, and they want to spend billions and billions more,” Trump asserted. He highlighted the scarcity of available hotel rooms in many states, attributing it to being booked up by illegal aliens living at the expense of American taxpayers.

Trump announces plans to end funding for homeless hotels and focus on veterans https://t.co/U68D9aqT33 — Just the News (@JustTheNews) November 3, 2023

A particularly pointed critique came as Trump addressed the issue of homelessness among veterans. With an estimated 33,000 homeless veterans “living very poorly,” Trump questioned the lack of action on their behalf. In his commitment to addressing what he termed a “national scandal,” he pledged to end the funding for homeless immigrants in hotels if re-elected.

“When I am re-elected, this national scandal will end,” Trump declared, promising a shift in priorities to focus on the well-being of homeless veterans who, in his view, have been neglected for far too long.

This statement from Trump underscores his stance on immigration policies, fiscal responsibility, and concern for the welfare of American citizens, particularly veterans experiencing homelessness.