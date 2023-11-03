New Rasmussen Reports Survey Unveils Shocking Insights Into COVID Vaccine Crisis

In a recent survey by Rasmussen Reports, conducted with a sample size of over 2,000 participants, startling revelations about the COVID vaccine have emerged. The findings, released on November 2 at 10:30 am EST, paint a grim picture of what some are calling the biggest healthcare disaster of our time.

The survey exposes alarming statistics, with 47% of respondents claiming to personally know someone who succumbed to the COVID virus. However, the shocker comes with another statistic—24% reported knowing someone who met their demise due to the COVID vaccine. This revelation raises questions about the vaccine’s safety, a stark contrast to the narrative of it being a lifesaver.

Killer Jab? 24% Say Someone They Know Died From COVID-19 Vaccine Nearly a quarter of Americans believe someone they know died from COVID-19 vaccine side effects.. More At Rasmussen Reports: https://t.co/I6eZbjcOXx pic.twitter.com/QKd6mcpJPs — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 2, 2023

A potential legal storm is brewing, as 42% of participants indicated it was somewhat or very likely that they would join a major class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies responsible for vaccine side effects. If this materializes, it could mark the largest class-action lawsuit in U.S. history, emphasizing the growing dissatisfaction and concerns regarding the COVID vaccine.

Even more concerning is the revelation that 56% of those who received the vaccine claim to have suffered vaccine-related injuries. The arithmetic here is unsettling: 42% expressed the intention to sue, but only 75% were vaccinated. The result? A staggering 56% of vaccinated individuals experiencing adverse effects. This stark contrast to the promised safety and efficacy of the vaccine underscores a significant failure in the vaccination narrative.

The survey, if taken at face value, also raises eyebrows about the toll of the COVID vaccine itself. Extrapolating from the 24% who reported vaccine-related deaths and the 47% who knew someone killed by the virus, it suggests that, if one million people died from COVID, approximately 500,000 deaths could be attributed to the vaccine. This computation, based on the survey numbers, challenges the narrative surrounding the vaccine’s overall impact on public health.

These revelations bring to light the urgent need for a comprehensive reevaluation of the COVID vaccination strategy. As more individuals express their discontent and potential legal action looms, the vaccine’s safety and efficacy are under intense scrutiny. The healthcare landscape may be on the brink of a significant shift, with consequences that could reshape the future of vaccination programs.