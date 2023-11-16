President Biden’s Approval Plummets: New Poll Reveals Surprising Shift in 2024 Landscape

A recent Quinnipiac University poll, unveiled this Wednesday, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, indicating a notable decline in President Biden’s approval ratings and a significant boost in support for former President Donald Trump as the specter of the 2024 election begins to loom larger.

The survey’s findings are striking. President Biden’s approval now stands at a mere 37%, with a substantial 59% expressing their disapproval. This downturn is mirrored in voters’ perceptions, as an equal percentage (37%) view Biden favorably, while a concerning 59% hold an unfavorable view.

More than 7 in 10 independents want other candidates to enter 2024 presidential race; disapproval of #PresidentBiden handling Mideast conflict rises https://t.co/iIIOt1iEdf #Election2024 — Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) November 15, 2023

The focal point of this dissatisfaction appears to be Biden’s handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. A mere 37% of respondents approve of the President’s response to the war, while a majority, 54%, voice their disapproval. The numbers represent a sharp decline from just two weeks ago when 42% approved and 46% disapproved.

Former President Trump, on the other hand, emerges more favorably in terms of public perception. The poll indicates a 42% favorability rating, with 55% expressing an unfavorable view.

In a hypothetical 2024 face-off between Trump and Biden, the tables turn significantly. Trump seizes a lead with 48%, while Biden trails at 46%. This marks a notable shift, as it is Trump’s first lead in Quinnipiac’s poll since February.

The dynamics unveiled in this poll foreshadow a potentially challenging road ahead for President Biden as the nation navigates the complex landscape of international conflicts and domestic concerns. The 2024 election, though still on the horizon, seems to be casting its shadow early, with Trump gaining momentum and Biden grappling with waning approval.