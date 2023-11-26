American Hostages Still Held: Trump Criticizes Leadership as Hamas Releases Others

Former President Trump has taken a sharp stance, accusing American leaders of a lack of effectiveness, as Hamas released 17 hostages on Saturday and 24 on Friday, with none of them being U.S. citizens, including the distressing case of 4-year-old Avigail Idan. Despite a four-day cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the release does not seem to include any of the 10 American citizens held captive.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his frustration, stating, “Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage? There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!”

This development comes in the wake of the release of two American nationals held by Hamas on October 20, but the situation for the remaining American hostages appears unchanged. President Biden, while on vacation in Nantucket, Massachusetts, addressed the ongoing crisis, expressing his expectation for the release of American hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office suggests that 50 hostages held by Hamas may be released within the agreed-upon four-day window, with the condition of 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel being released in return.

The release of hostages, excluding Americans, raises concerns about the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts and the respect for American citizens in the international arena.