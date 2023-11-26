Pro-Palestinian Rally in Columbus Circle Escalates: Burning Flags, Shop Shutdowns, and Chilling Warnings Dominate NYC Streets

Amidst the bustling city of New York, a pro-Palestinian protest turned ominous, leaving a mark on Columbus Circle this Saturday. What started as a gathering of around 300 demonstrators soon evolved into a chaotic scene, with burning flags, shop closures, and unsettling threats against supporters of Israel.

The protesters, starting at Columbus Circle and making their way to the American Museum of Natural History, carried a fervent message. Chants of “Bombs are dropping while you’re shopping” echoed through The Shops at Columbus Circle, prompting store owners to hurriedly close their doors in response to the escalating tensions.

Pro-Palestinian protesters drag burning Israeli flag down NYC street as they warn supporters days are ‘numbered’ https://t.co/StSGcZLfje pic.twitter.com/poG06n9qar — New York Post (@nypost) November 26, 2023

One particularly distressing incident involved the harassment of a woman carrying a pro-Israel sign, with protesters snatching it away and shouting confrontational messages. The escalation continued as a statue of Abraham Lincoln was adorned with a Palestinian flag and a sticker that read, “Every time the media lies, a neighborhood in Gaza dies.”

As the demonstrators approached the American Museum of Natural History, they were met with barricades and a line of approximately 30 officers preventing access. Demands to open the museum’s doors filled the air, but the standoff persisted. The museum had taken precautions, closing two hours early in anticipation of the protest, according to Nerdeen Kiswani of the pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime.

The intensity of these demonstrations has been a recurring theme in various locations across the city since the reported events involving Hamas terrorists on October 7. This latest protest adds to a series of tense moments that have unfolded on the streets of the Big Apple.