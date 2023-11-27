Trudeau Warns Against Rising Right-Wing Influence as Canadian Conservatives Reject Key Ukraine Trade Update

In a candid press conference last Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed deep concern over the unanimous decision of the Canadian Conservative Party to oppose a crucial amendment to the Canada Ukraine Free Trade Agreement. Trudeau attributed this surprising move to what he perceives as the growing impact of right-wing ideologies, particularly those influenced by MAGA conservatives in the United States.

Trudeau blames 'right-wing, American MAGA' after Canadian Conservative Party votes against Ukraine bill https://t.co/5xjCyqC3ef — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 26, 2023

Trudeau didn’t mince words as he addressed the media, stating, “I’ve actually boasted… that it’s not a political debate in Canada, all parties in Canada stand with Ukraine.” He highlighted the troubling trend of right-wing rhetoric gaining traction not only in the U.S. with MAGA conservatives but also across Europe and within certain factions of right-wing politicians and parties.

Expressing dismay, Trudeau pointed out instances where support for Ukraine seemed to waver. “Starting to parrot Russian disinformation and misinformation and propaganda,” he remarked, shedding light on the challenges posed by the erosion of support for Ukraine in the face of geopolitical complexities.

The leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, offered a justification for their unanimous vote against the trade agreement update. Poilievre asserted that their concern was rooted in the fear that the amendment could impose a carbon tax on Ukraine. Trudeau swiftly dismissed this reasoning as an “absurd excuse,” emphasizing the real issue at hand.

According to Trudeau, the heart of the matter lies in the transformation of Canadian Conservatives, historically staunch supporters of Ukraine, influenced by right-wing, MAGA-inspired thinking. Trudeau lamented, “That is the danger of the rise of the right-wing influence that is feeling its impact in Canada.” He stressed that the abandonment of support for Ukraine should be a cause for concern for all Canadians, transcending political affiliations.

Trudeau urged vigilance, stating, “When the Conservative Party of Canada and Pierre Poilievre turn their backs on history, turn their backs on our friends and allies, turn their backs on the international rules-based order and our support for the UN Charter and territorial integrity, it is of real concern.” He underscored the broader global implications of this shift, echoing a trend seen around the world.

As Trudeau painted a stark picture of the dangers associated with the rise of right-wing influence, he called for unity and a renewed commitment to international norms and alliances. The decision of the Canadian Conservative Party, as Trudeau sees it, reflects not just a policy disagreement but a worrisome departure from a shared commitment to principles Canada once held dear.