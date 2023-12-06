Hunter Biden Bank Records Reveal Shocking Financial Ties to China, Sparking Concerns Over Commingling Funds

In a development that could have far-reaching implications, the latest revelations surrounding Hunter Biden’s bank records are casting a shadow on the financial dealings between the first son and President Joe Biden. The House Oversight Committee’s release of new evidence indicates a recurring payment of $1380 from Hunter’s Owasco PC business account to his father, raising questions about the origin of the funds and potential connections to foreign entities.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, offered a rebuttal to the House Oversight Committee’s findings, but critics argue that it falls short of addressing the key concerns. The payments, beginning on September 17, 2018, coincide with the final transactions from Hudson West III, a joint venture involving Hunter and Chinese energy tycoon Ye Jianming.

House Republicans are now voicing concerns over the alleged commingling of funds between Hunter Biden’s business and Joe Biden’s personal accounts. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia stated, “[He] was paying his Father, we have direct evidence of checks, Hunter Biden paid to his father from Owasco. And that money came directly from China, we’ve linked it to the CCP. Joe Biden claims that this was loan repayment. Everybody knows what this is.”

The accusations extend to suggesting potential money laundering, with Greene asserting that it is a simple form of money laundering aimed at leveraging Joe Biden’s influence. Records released by the House Oversight Committee last week revealed that a major bank expressed concerns about money flowing from China to the Biden family, likening it to money laundering and a possible attempt by the Chinese government to influence Joe Biden through his son.

Some lawmakers are also raising red flags regarding tax-related issues stemming from the commingling of corporate and personal accounts. Representative Ben Cline from Virginia commented, “I think that the commingling of the corporate accounts and the personal accounts is going to raise issues with the IRS. And with the banks issuing red flags on the Biden’s…what would that tell you about the activities that they were engaged in?”

As these revelations unfold, the financial ties between Hunter Biden and China are garnering increased scrutiny, with potential legal and political ramifications on the horizon.