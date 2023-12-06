Musk’s Controversial Statements Spark Clash: Disney Faces Backlash Over Abandoning Core Values

In a recent interview that was meant to focus on the highly anticipated Cybertruck launch, Tesla’s Elon Musk stirred up a storm by delving into controversial topics, leading to a clash that now sees Disney facing scrutiny over potential deviation from its core values.

During a conversation with automotive engineer Sandy Munro, Musk’s remarks took an unexpected turn, and he questioned what Walt Disney, the visionary behind Disney, would think of the company’s current trajectory. In a bold statement, Musk expressed, “I think Walt Disney’s turning in his grave faster than a drill bit.”

The dialogue shifted towards Musk’s critique of political correctness, with him stating, “Politically correct is just another way of saying you have to lie to fit in.” This led to a broader discussion about internal challenges faced by civilizations, with Musk predicting a significant moment in the “not too distant future,” alluding to the 2024 election with the ominous words, “Next year’s gonna be something else.”

As Musk’s controversial statements reverberate, the focus shifts to Disney, raising questions about the company’s adherence to its core values. The clash adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, leaving observers to ponder the implications for both Tesla and the entertainment giant.