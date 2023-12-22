Championing Climate Resilience: Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Honored at COP28

Awarded for his unwavering commitment to addressing the imminent threat of sea level rise, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne received recognition as a “Champion on Sea Level Rise” from the Global Centre of Mobility. The prestigious accolade was presented by Kamal Amakrane, Climate Envoy of the President of the United Nations General Assembly and Managing Director of the Global Centre for Climate Mobility, during a side panel at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

Browne’s proactive stance in the fight against climate change has positioned him as a key advocate, notably contributing to the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law (COSIS). The Office of the Prime Minister emphasized Browne’s pivotal role in championing the cause for climate justice.

In his address to attendees before receiving the esteemed award, Browne underscored the urgency of global action to safeguard small developing nations from the devastating impacts of climate change. “As the clock ticks, we stand at a critical juncture. The consequences of the actions of developed countries are manifesting in the rising tide, but the power to change course rests with us,” he asserted.

Browne urged reflection on the interconnectedness of our world, emphasizing how the effects of melting ice caps and warming oceans reverberate globally, compelling entire communities to relocate. His poignant statement transcended the boundaries of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), portraying climate change as a pressing global challenge requiring a united response.