House Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure on Biden’s State Department Over $500,000 Atheism Grant

In the latest twist on Capitol Hill, House Republicans are ratcheting up the pressure on the State Department, accusing it of obstructing their investigation into the controversial $500,000 grant for a program promoting atheism overseas. Rep. Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is considering legislative actions, subpoenas, and other oversight measures to compel the State Department’s cooperation.

December 13, 2023

For over 15 months, Republican lawmakers have voiced frustration over what they perceive as the department’s deliberate delays in responding to their inquiries. Their primary grievance centers around the State Department’s reluctance to make key officials available for interviews, adding a layer of opacity to the investigation.

Since assuming the role of speaker in late October, Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson, a prominent Christian figure, has thrown his weight behind McCaul’s inquiry into the $500,000 atheism grant. The GOP contingent is keen on unraveling the details behind this sizable grant, claiming it aims to bolster the influence of atheists and humanists in the Middle East and North Africa—a move that raises eyebrows among conservative circles.

As tensions escalate on Capitol Hill, the question remains: What is the State Department hiding, and why the resistance to transparency on the contentious atheism grant? Republicans argue that it is imperative to shed light on the motivations behind such a grant, especially given its potential impact on the religious landscape in regions of strategic importance.

While the State Department remains tight-lipped, House Republicans are gearing up for a potential legislative showdown. McCaul’s contemplation of subpoenas and other oversight tools underscores the gravity of their concerns and the determination to bring clarity to the murky waters surrounding the $500,000 atheism grant.

In a statement, Rep. Mike Johnson emphasized the need for accountability: “We cannot allow taxpayer dollars to fund initiatives that undermine the values and beliefs of a significant portion of the American population. The State Department owes the American people an explanation, and we will not rest until we get one.”