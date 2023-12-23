Texas Republicans Weigh Removing Biden from 2024 Ballot Amidst Border Crisis Backlash

Amidst a fiery political landscape, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has ignited a controversial debate by suggesting the removal of President Joe Biden from the state’s 2024 ballot. This proposition comes as a direct response to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify Donald Trump from the 2024 GOP primary ballot in the state. Patrick, while acknowledging the complexities, asserted that the surge in illegal border crossings could serve as grounds for such a move.

Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick suggests taking President Biden off the ballot in Texas https://t.co/7wquPXnrsh pic.twitter.com/KFWl6gtIlO — The Hill (@thehill) December 20, 2023

Highlighting the escalating border crisis, Patrick contends that the record-breaking numbers of illegal border crossings have disrupted Texas significantly. This comes on the heels of Texas Governor Greg Abbott signing a bill into law, making illegal border crossings a state crime and granting increased authority to local law enforcement. The move reflects Abbott’s ongoing dissatisfaction with the federal government’s management of the situation.

In a recent appearance on Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Patrick expressed his reservations about the viability of removing Biden from the ballot. Despite his doubts, he remarked, “Seeing what happened in Colorado makes me think — except we believe in democracy in Texas — maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas.” He attributed this drastic proposal to the impact of eight million people crossing the border during Biden’s presidency, an issue he perceives as unparalleled in recent Texas history.

Colorado has temporarily paused the enforcement of its ruling until early January, allowing Trump the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court. The Trump campaign, undeterred by the setback, has committed to an immediate appeal following the Colorado decision. As the legal battles unfold, the ramifications of these maneuvers could resonate far beyond state borders.

In the complex dance of politics and legality, the suggestion to remove Biden from Texas’ 2024 ballot echoes the heightened tensions surrounding the border crisis. As the nation watches the legal proceedings unfold, the ramifications of these maneuvers may reverberate across the political landscape, shaping the discourse leading up to the pivotal 2024 elections.