Joe Biden’s Polling Nightmare: Is This the Worst One-Year-Out Scenario in Decades?

As President Joe Biden grapples with an unexpected dip in popularity, recent polls are sending shockwaves through political circles. Last Thursday’s Bloomberg/Morning Consult surveys delivered a harsh blow, revealing Biden’s struggle in crucial battleground states. The situation escalated on Tuesday with the New York Times/Siena College survey, unveiling a surprising dip in support from young voters, and even more stunningly, positioning former President Donald Trump ahead on the national stage. The RealClearPolitics average underscores Biden’s predicament, trailing Trump by 3 points.

Trump Leads Swing-State Poll as Biden's Core Voters Drifting Away https://t.co/CsFgvcfE7R — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 14, 2023

The recent Democratic victory in November’s off-year contests initially provided a sense of optimism. However, as the euphoria fades, a genuine fear is gripping both Democratic insiders and the party’s grassroots. Biden’s current standing invites an uncomfortable comparison with historical polling data, suggesting a potentially unparalleled challenge for an incumbent president one year away from an election.

Examining past presidents in similar predicaments offers no solace, as Biden finds himself navigating the most unfavorable polling environment for an incumbent since the advent of polling in the 1930s. The severity of his situation is underscored further by the fact that this marks the most dire scenario for any Democratic presidential candidate in decades.

The panic among Democrats is not unwarranted. The urgency to address and reverse this downward trend is palpable, with the specter of an election year looming large. The outcome of the next election is not looking good for Mr. Biden.