Trump Blasts Unconstitutional Ballot Removal in Colorado: Accuses Biden of Undermining Democracy

In a fervent response to the recent State Supreme Court decision in Colorado, Donald Trump issued a stark message to his supporters. The controversial ruling that removed Trump’s name from the ballot has sparked a fierce political feud, with the former President asserting that President Joe Biden not only endorses but actively contributes to what he deems an attack on democracy.

Former President Trump rails against Colorado ruling removing him from the ballot: "A shame for our country" https://t.co/neor3s68e2 pic.twitter.com/ZauKPRniSy — The Hill (@thehill) December 20, 2023

Trump’s message to his followers conveyed the gravity of the situation: “Crooked Joe is celebrating the unconstitutional State Supreme Court ruling in Colorado that REMOVED my name from the ballot.” The former President wasted no time in highlighting what he sees as Biden’s role in the decision, stating, “Biden is not just a threat to American democracy. He’s actively destroying it.”

The crux of Trump’s argument revolves around Biden’s alleged fear of him as a political adversary. Pointing to a raid on his leading opponent’s home and Biden’s calls for his wrongful arrest, Trump insisted, “This is a man who ordered a raid on his leading opponent’s home, who called for my wrongful arrest four times.” Accusations of the “corporate death penalty” being invoked against him further fuel the narrative of a leader willing to silence opposition through extreme means.

The removal of Trump’s name from the Colorado ballot, according to the former President, is not just a legal matter but a direct assault on the democratic process. In his words, Biden is “cheering as judges appointed by his own political party remove my name from the ballot and steal your right to vote.”

This development injects a new level of intensity into the political landscape. The clash between Trump and Biden, marked by personal animosity and allegations of democratic subversion, adds complexity to the upcoming elections. Trump’s exclusion from the ballot serves as a symbol of the fierce competition for power and raises questions about the sanctity of the democratic process.

As the political drama unfolds, Trump’s removal from the Colorado ballot emerges as a potent symbol of the intense power struggle. Accusations of unconstitutional maneuvers and attacks on democracy reverberate through the political arena, setting the stage for a contentious election season.