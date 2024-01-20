Breaking: Chinese Scientists Uncover Alarming Pandemic Risk with Lethal GX_P2V Mutant Coronavirus

In a groundbreaking revelation that has raised concerns worldwide, Chinese scientists, affiliated with the military, have been delving into the realms of a lethal mutant coronavirus strain known as GX_P2V. This strain, cloned from a Covid-like virus found in pangolins, has displayed a harrowing 100 percent lethality rate in mice, sparking fears of potential spillover into the human population.

The experiment involved ‘humanized’ mice, genetically modified to express a protein found in people. The objective was to assess how the virus behaves in a scenario mimicking human conditions. Shockingly, every rodent infected with the GX_P2V strain succumbed within an astonishing eight days, prompting the researchers to describe the outcome as ‘surprisingly’ swift.

Chinese scientists 'create' a mutant coronavirus strain that attacks the BRAIN and has a 100% kill rate in mice https://t.co/S5Lz8AYVD3 pic.twitter.com/cPHN9AXF3K — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 16, 2024

What intensified the gravity of the situation was the unexpected discovery of elevated viral loads in the brains and eyes of the infected mice. This distinctive pattern of viral multiplication and spread, despite its relation to Covid, poses an alarming threat, emphasizing the risk of spillover into the human domain.

In a yet-to-be-published scientific paper, the researchers issued a stark warning, stating that the findings “underscore a spillover risk of GX_P2V into humans.” The implications of this research are profound, raising critical questions about the potential consequences for human health and the urgency for stringent measures to prevent any accidental release or spread of this lethal strain.

As the scientific community grapples with the implications, the global community must remain vigilant, acknowledging the significance of this discovery. The possibility of a mutant coronavirus with such high lethality demands international attention and collaborative efforts to prevent any potential outbreak.