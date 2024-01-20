Donald Trump Jr. Weighs in on Potential VP Pick: Is Tucker Carlson in the Running?

In a recent appearance on Newsmax, Donald Trump Jr. opened up about the possibility of Tucker Carlson as a vice presidential candidate for his father’s future political endeavors. The speculation arose when anchor Rob Finnerty inquired about the seriousness of the rumors surrounding Carlson.

“Is your dad serious about Tucker Carlson? Are those rumors serious?” Finnerty questioned.

“That clearly would be on the table, right? I mean, they’re very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things. They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. And so, I would love to see that happen. That would certainly be a contender,” responded Don Jr.

Discussing the qualities needed in a potential vice president, Junior emphasized alignment and aggressiveness. “You need someone who’s in alignment, as well as, like, aggressive. You actually need a fighter,” he asserted. Junior expressed dissatisfaction with the perceived weakness of Republicans in Washington, D.C., even with control of the House and the Senate.

When asked about a specific figure, Junior didn’t mince words: “I would do whatever I could to make sure it wasn’t Nikki Haley! That’s my opinion, I don’t make these decisions.”

Finnerty acknowledged Junior’s influence on his father’s decisions, stating, “But your father listens to you, maybe more than anybody else.”

“I’ve been pretty involved in the political game for quite some time, and I think, you know, more importantly, I live with the base. I hang out with the base, those are my people, those are my friends,” Don Jr. affirmed.

In the dynamic landscape of potential vice presidential candidates, the idea of Tucker Carlson entering the political fray alongside Donald Trump Sr. is gaining traction. As the political sphere continues to evolve, the importance of alignment, aggression, and a strong connection with the base cannot be overstated.