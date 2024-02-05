Trump Dominates 2024 Polls: Voters Prefer His Economic Approach Amidst Biden’s Struggles

President Biden faces an uphill battle as he endeavors to compete with former President Trump on key issues, particularly the economy and border security. Despite recent positive economic indicators, a national NBC News poll underscores the challenges Biden is up against.

In a surprising turn, the poll reveals that Trump, the leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination, holds a substantial 23-point lead over Biden when voters were asked about their confidence in handling the economy. A significant 55% of registered voters expressed a belief that Trump would be the superior candidate to navigate the economic landscape, while only 33% favored Biden.

A 20-point deficit on handling the economy highlights President Biden’s struggles against former President Trump, who narrowly leads the incumbent in a rematch test, according to a new national @NBCNews poll. https://t.co/fnP7taKJBA — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 4, 2024

The disparity extends beyond the economic domain, with Trump maintaining commanding leads over Biden in various aspects. When it comes to securing the border, Trump holds a substantial 35-point advantage. Additionally, voters express a preference for Trump’s perceived mental and physical health to lead the nation, giving him a 23-point edge. On issues of crime and violence, Trump leads by 21 points.

Beyond specific policy domains, Trump continues to outshine Biden in broader qualities. He enjoys a double-digit lead in terms of being seen as competitive and effective, with a notable 16-point margin. Furthermore, Trump leads by 11 points in the category of improving America’s standing in the world.

As the 2024 presidential race takes shape, these poll results underscore the formidable challenges facing President Biden in convincing voters of his competence compared to the lingering appeal of the former president.