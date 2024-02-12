Buffalo Cloistered Nuns Find New Home in Florida for ‘Silence and Solitude’

In a spiritual journey reminiscent of their founder, St. Teresa of Avila, a group of cloistered nuns from Buffalo, New York, has embarked on a new chapter in their lives. Seeking “silence and solitude,” these devoted women have bid farewell to their convent in Buffalo and found refuge in the sunny state of Florida.

Despite facing the challenges of a blizzard, the determined nuns set out on January 14th, their hearts filled with hope and prayers. With the grace of their faith, they safely arrived in Jacksonville the following day, ready to embrace a new beginning.

The Discalced Carmelite Monastery of the Little Flower of Jesus, once nestled in the quiet outskirts of Buffalo, has witnessed the passage of time and change. Founded over a century ago, the monastery served as a haven for contemplation and prayer, embodying the spirit of St. Teresa of Avila.

The decision to relocate reflects the timeless tradition of the Discalced Carmelites, who embrace solitude and inner reflection as essential elements of their vocation. In their secluded life, away from the distractions of the world, these nuns devote themselves entirely to communion with the divine.

As they settle into their new home in Florida, the cloistered nuns carry on the legacy of St. Teresa, drawing inspiration from her profound devotion and spiritual wisdom. Their journey serves as a testament to the enduring values of faith, perseverance, and the quest for deeper communion with God.

In a world filled with noise and chaos, the quiet presence of these cloistered nuns reminds us of the importance of inner peace and spiritual nourishment. May their new chapter in Florida be blessed with tranquility and abundant grace.