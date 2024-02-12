New Poll Reveals 86% of Voters Believe President Biden Too Old for Second Term, Raises Concerns Over Memory Issues

In a recent poll conducted by ABC News/Ipsos, a staggering 86% of US adults expressed the belief that President Biden, at 81 years old, is too old to serve out a second term in office. This revelation comes amidst mounting concerns over the commander in chief’s advanced age and apparent memory issues highlighted in a recent special counsel report.

According to the poll, a significant portion of voters, 59%, indicated that Biden is too old to hold office. Additionally, only 27% of respondents felt that Biden, but not Trump, is too old for another term.

An overwhelming majority of Americans think Pres. Biden is too old to serve another term, a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. Read more: https://t.co/RNmab7WoA7 — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2024

These findings underscore the growing scrutiny surrounding Biden’s age and fitness for office, with many questioning his ability to effectively lead the nation for another four years. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the issue of age and cognitive acuity is likely to remain a prominent topic of discussion leading up to the next presidential election.

Critics argue that Biden’s age may impact his decision-making abilities and overall effectiveness as president, particularly in light of recent events that have brought attention to his cognitive health. However, supporters maintain that Biden’s experience and leadership qualities outweigh any concerns about his age, emphasizing his commitment to serving the American people.

As the nation navigates complex challenges both domestically and abroad, the debate over Biden’s fitness for office is sure to intensify, shaping the narrative of the upcoming election cycle.