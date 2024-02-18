Trump Unveils $399 ‘Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker’ to Enthusiastic Crowd at Sneaker Con

In a surprising move that melds politics with streetwear culture, former President Donald Trump made a splash at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. Amidst a sea of sneaker enthusiasts, Trump introduced his latest venture: the $399 “Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker.”

During his brief appearance, Trump emphasized his long-standing interest in the sneaker industry, stating, “This is something I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 15 years.”

Former President Trump's high-top sneakers sold out hours after their launch Saturday at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. The shoes, called "The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker," sell for $399 and were one of three shoes introduced at the event. https://t.co/LiOe6f12Pf — Axios (@axios) February 18, 2024

Addressing a diverse crowd of hypebeasts, MAGA supporters, and curious collectors, Trump showcased the gilded sneaker amidst the bustling atmosphere of Sneaker Con. Against the backdrop of enthusiastic sneaker collectors bartering and exchanging cash for coveted kicks, Trump’s entrance was accompanied by Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” providing a stark contrast to the convention center’s previous trap music ambiance.

The unveiling of the “Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker” was accompanied by the promotion of GetTrumpSneakers.com, where interested buyers could pre-order the limited run of 1,000 pairs. The website explicitly states that the sneakers are not directly affiliated with Donald J. Trump or The Trump Organization, but rather produced under a license agreement by 45Footwear, LLC.

Within hours of Trump’s appearance, the website reported that all available sizes had sold out, signaling a successful debut for the unconventional collaboration between politics and streetwear.