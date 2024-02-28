NEWS

SWISSX Millionaire Dequana Scarder and Carzone Antigua Trade SWISSX Tokens For Her First Vehicle

ByGrady Owen

Feb 28, 2024 , ,

Meet Dequana Scarder, the dynamic architect hailing from the sun-kissed shores of Antigua and Barbuda! Armed with ambition and a touch of Caribbean charm, she’s carving out her path in the world with gusto.


But wait, there’s a twist! Dequana isn’t just any young go-getter. She’s part of a wave of fortunate Antiguans like the very first Joel Lewis, who’ve tapped into their birthright: a slice of the SWISSX Trillion-dollar pie! Yep, you heard that right – thanks to the innovative minds behind Climate Haven Antigua Trust Company, Dequana and her fellow islanders are riding high on the wave of Carbon Credits, making bank while saving the planet. Talk about a win-win!

Now, picture this: Dequana struts into the Carzone dealership in St Johns, radiating confidence like it’s her superpower. The dealership owner can’t help but take notice – she’s got that spark, that something special. And when she starts talking about tokenization and crypto, it’s like a light bulb flickers on in his mind. Suddenly, he’s all ears.

Sure, he’s a bit hesitant at first. Three times the value of her SWISSX tokens for a car? Sounds too good to be true, right? But hey, life’s all about taking chances. So, they strike a deal: 80,000 SWISSX tokens for a sleek ride worth 30,000 EC.

And what happens next? Well, buckle up, because this is where the magic unfolds. Our savvy entrepreneur dives headfirst into the SWISSX marketplace, turning Dequana’s tokens into cold, hard cash. And guess what? Not only does he break even, but he even walks away with a tidy little profit! It’s like something out of a Caribbean fairy tale – except, you know, with a modern twist and a whole lot of hustle.

So here’s to Dequana Scarder – the architect, the eco-warrior, the tokenization trailblazer. With her vision and determination, she’s not just building a brighter future for herself, but for her island home and the planet at large. Cheers to that! ???

“I plan to switch to a bigger truck as soon as SWISSX release their vegetable diesel service on island.” Said Ms Scarder as she drove off the dealership lot.

 

