SWISSX Millionaire Dequana Scarder and Carzone Antigua Trade SWISSX Tokens For Her First Vehicle

Meet Dequana Scarder, the dynamic architect hailing from the sun-kissed shores of Antigua and Barbuda! Armed with ambition and a touch of Caribbean charm, she’s carving out her path in the world with gusto.
But wait, there’s a twist! Dequana isn’t just any young go-getter. She’s part of a wave of fortunate Antiguans like the very first Joel Lewis, who’ve tapped into their birthright: a slice of the SWISSX Trillion-dollar pie! Yep, you heard that right – thanks to the innovative minds behind Climate Haven Antigua Trust Company, Dequana and her fellow islanders are riding high on the wave of Carbon Credits, making bank while saving the planet. Talk about a win-win!
“I plan to switch to a bigger truck as soon as SWISSX release their vegetable diesel service on island.” Said Ms Scarder as she drove off the dealership lot.