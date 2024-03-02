Unmasking the Machinations: Alki David’s Battle Against the Tom Girardi Cartel
Girardi featured with Wife Erika Jayne from Comcast’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
In the intricate legal landscape of Los Angeles, the shadowy presence of the Tom Girardi Cartel looms large, orchestrating a web of deceit, corruption, and exploitation. This report delves into Alki David’s legal petition for a writ of error coram non judice, revealing a narrative fraught with fraudulent tactics aimed at undermining him. David’s petition uncovers a litany of allegations, from fraudulent lawsuits to courtroom manipulation and international extortion, all orchestrated by the malevolent Girardi Cartel. download the Writ
A May 21 trial date was set in January for disbarred attorney Tom Girardi, who, despite claiming Alzheimer’s disease, was deemed competent to stand trial on federal fraud charges.
“One who is not a judge.”
Celebrity entrepreneur Alki David’s petition for a writ of error coram non judice, serves as a beacon of truth, David v. LA Superior Court et al
Exposing the illicit activities of the Girardi Cartel and its collaborators, including justices, lawyers, and insurance adjusters. At its core, this document sheds light on the systematic abuse of the legal system, highlighting the plight of victims like Alki David ensnared in a web of fraudulent practices.
Unraveling the Conspiracy:
The petition uncovers a complex conspiracy meticulously crafted by the Girardi Cartel. Through calculated maneuvers, the cartel has perpetrated acts of fraud and corruption, exploiting vulnerabilities to target Alki David and his associates. From frivolous lawsuits to manipulation of legal proceedings, every aspect of justice has been tainted by the insatiable greed of the cartel, including collaboration with corrupt judges, as exemplified by a case involving three San Diego Superior Court Justices who were incarcerated for corruption.
Instances of Collusion and Corruption:
Exposing collusion among various actors, including attorneys and clients, the petition names members of the Cartel such as Tom Girardi, Gloria Allred, Gary Dordick, Keith Griffin, Nathan Goldberg, Aryck Fudali, Lisa Bloom, Joseph Chora, Chasity Jones, Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Reeves and Mahim Kahn. This unholy alliance has allowed the cartel to wield undue influence within the judicial system, undermining its integrity. Additionally, instances of corruption within the Los Angeles County Courts underscore the erosion of trust in the legal apparatus. Justices also named in the Writ include Michelle Williams Court, Terry Green, Christopher Lui and Yolanda Orozco.
International Exploitation and Diplomatic Intrigue:
The Girardi Cartel’s reach extends beyond borders, evidenced by their audacious attempts to unlawfully extract debts internationally. Leveraging diplomatic channels and exploiting foreign immunity, the cartel evades accountability, exacerbating the suffering of Alki David and his allies. Notably, Hollywood celebrities such as Rose McGowan and Kanye West have rallied behind David’s cause.
Call to Action:
Alki David’s petition for a writ of error coram non judice underscores the imperative of confronting injustice head-on. Urgent action is required to dismantle the Girardi Cartel’s web of deception and ensure accountability for its members. Only through unwavering commitment to truth and justice can the integrity of the legal system be restored and the rights of victims like Alki David vindicated.
This report implores all champions of equity and fairness to unite against corruption and impunity. Let us heed this call to action, standing together in the pursuit of a society free from the grip of deceit and exploitation perpetuated by entities like the Girardi Cartel.