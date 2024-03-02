Unmasking the Machinations: Alki David’s Battle Against the Tom Girardi Cartel

Girardi featured with Wife Erika Jayne from Comcast’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the intricate legal landscape of Los Angeles, the shadowy presence of the Tom Girardi Cartel looms large, orchestrating a web of deceit, corruption, and exploitation. This report delves into Alki David’s legal petition for a writ of error coram non judice, revealing a narrative fraught with fraudulent tactics aimed at undermining him. David’s petition uncovers a litany of allegations, from fraudulent lawsuits to courtroom manipulation and international extortion, all orchestrated by the malevolent Girardi Cartel. download the Writ

A May 21 trial date was set in January for disbarred attorney Tom Girardi, who, despite claiming Alzheimer’s disease, was deemed competent to stand trial on federal fraud charges.

“One who is not a judge.”

Celebrity entrepreneur Alki David’s petition for a writ of error coram non judice, serves as a beacon of truth, David v. LA Superior Court et al

Exposing the illicit activities of the Girardi Cartel and its collaborators, including justices, lawyers, and insurance adjusters. At its core, this document sheds light on the systematic abuse of the legal system, highlighting the plight of victims like Alki David ensnared in a web of fraudulent practices.