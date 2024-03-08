‘Mary Poppins’ Receives PG Rating for ‘Discriminatory Language’ Concerns”

In a recent decision by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), the timeless Disney classic, “Mary Poppins,” has been reclassified from a family-friendly U (universal) rating to a PG (parental guidance) rating. This change comes as a surprise to many, as the BBFC cited concerns over the usage of the term “Hottentots” in the film.

The term “Hottentots” is used twice in the movie, which has sparked debate over its historical context versus its potential to offend modern audiences. While once considered an acceptable term, the BBFC now deems it discriminatory and potentially distressing for young viewers.

Critics argue that this decision represents an overreach of political correctness, while others applaud the BBFC for taking steps to address potentially harmful language in media aimed at children.

A spokesperson for the BBFC defended the decision, stating, “We understand from our research that a key concern for parents is the potential exposure of children to discriminatory language or behavior, which they may find distressing or repeat without realizing the potential offense.”

However, many are questioning whether this move is an example of historical ignorance overshadowing the film’s cultural significance and context.

As discussions continue, one thing is certain: the magic of “Mary Poppins” endures, regardless of its rating.