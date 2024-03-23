President Biden’s Parole Pipeline Floods U.S. with Nearly 900,000 Foreign Nationals, Surpassing Populations of Four States

Since its inception in January 2023, President Biden’s parole pipeline at the southern border has unleashed a staggering influx of nearly 900,000 foreign nationals into the United States. This tidal wave of migration, facilitated by initiatives like the CBP One app and humanitarian parole, has raised concerns about the nation’s immigration policies and their long-term consequences.

According to recent figures released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Biden’s parole pipeline shows no signs of slowing down. In February alone, tens of thousands of foreign nationals were admitted into the U.S. via the U.S.-Mexico border, adding to the already overwhelming numbers.

The CBP One app has emerged as a central tool in this process, allowing migrants to schedule appointments at the border for their release into the U.S. interior. Over half a million migrants have utilized this app, significantly contributing to the influx. Additionally, more than 386,000 migrants from countries like Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have entered the U.S. under the guise of humanitarian parole.

The scale of this migration is unprecedented. Since January 2023, the number of foreign nationals admitted into the U.S. through Biden’s parole pipeline surpasses the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, and North Dakota combined. This influx is poised to reshape the demographic landscape of the nation, with the foreign-born population projected to reach 50 million under Biden’s administration — a historic high in American history.

As the debate over immigration reform continues to intensify, the implications of Biden’s parole pipeline remain a topic of contentious discussion. While advocates argue for compassion and humanitarianism, critics raise concerns about national security, economic strain, and the integrity of the immigration system. The balance between border enforcement and humanitarian aid remains precarious, with no easy solutions in sight.

In the coming months and years, the ramifications of Biden’s immigration policies will undoubtedly shape the future of the United States. Whether they lead to prosperity or peril remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the parole pipeline has become a defining feature of Biden’s presidency, with far-reaching consequences for the nation and its people.