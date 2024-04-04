Robert F. Kennedy Raises Concerns Over Biden Administration’s Alleged Censorship Tactics Amidst Lawsuit Battles

In a recent interview with NewsNation’s CUOMO, independent presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy voiced his apprehensions regarding President Joe Biden’s potential re-election, highlighting what he perceives as a significant threat to democracy and the First Amendment. Kennedy delved into the administration’s alleged manipulation of social media platforms, emphasizing his ongoing legal battle against what he claims to be unconstitutional censorship.

Kennedy pointedly criticized President Biden, stating, “President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent.” He referenced his legal case against the Biden administration, accusing them of collaborating with major tech companies like Meta, Google, and Twitter to suppress political speech and certain keywords.

The lawsuit, which echoes similar legal actions filed by Missouri and Louisiana, challenges the administration’s alleged coercion of social media companies to censor content critical of Biden’s policies. Kennedy highlighted the immediacy of these actions, noting that just 37 hours after Biden’s inauguration, White House officials held meetings with tech giants, pressuring them to silence political dissent.

According to Kennedy, the Biden administration utilized its authority to wield influence over businesses, threatening repercussions if they failed to comply with censorship directives. He asserted, “The leverage the White House had, it was saying, if you don’t do that, we’re going to bring a trust case against you and we are going to revoke your section 230 immunity.”

The crux of Kennedy’s argument lies in the alleged suppression of free speech, particularly regarding discussions on public health and the COVID-19 vaccine. He claimed that posts critical of Biden’s Ukraine policy, as well as content related to health issues, were targeted for removal under the guise of national security concerns.

Kennedy’s legal efforts yielded a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration in February, effectively halting further attempts to influence social media platforms in censoring protected free speech. This injunction prevents the administration from coercing or significantly encouraging social media companies to suppress content deemed unfavorable.

As Kennedy continues to advocate for the protection of free speech and the preservation of democratic principles, his legal battles against the Biden administration underscore the ongoing tensions surrounding online censorship and government interference in digital platforms.