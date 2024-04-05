NEWS POLITICS

Go Woke and Go Broke: Disney CEO Commits to Entertainment Over ‘Agenda’ Amid Shareholder Tensions

ByJustin Sanchez

Disney CEO Bob Iger reaffirmed the company’s dedication to entertainment over advancing any particular agenda, following a recent proxy fight with activist shareholders. During Disney’s annual shareholder meeting, Iger emphasized the company’s primary focus on providing entertainment while maintaining a sense of decency and respect.

In response to a question about Disney’s involvement in politics, Iger stated, “Our job is to entertain, first and foremost. I’ve always believed that we have a responsibility to do good in the world, but we know our job is not to advance any kind of agenda.” He reiterated his commitment to guiding the company with a sense of decency and trust in their instincts.

This message aligns with Iger’s previous statements regarding Disney’s role in society. During an analyst call in April 2023, he addressed concerns about promoting a “woke agenda,” emphasizing the importance of entertainment as the company’s primary mission. He reiterated this sentiment in September, expressing a desire to “quiet the noise” surrounding cultural controversies.

As Disney navigates tensions with activist shareholders and strives to maintain its position as a leading entertainment company, Iger’s commitment to prioritizing entertainment over any specific agenda reflects the company’s dedication to its core mission.

