Go Woke and Go Broke: Disney CEO Commits to Entertainment Over ‘Agenda’ Amid Shareholder Tensions

Disney CEO Bob Iger reaffirmed the company’s dedication to entertainment over advancing any particular agenda, following a recent proxy fight with activist shareholders. During Disney’s annual shareholder meeting, Iger emphasized the company’s primary focus on providing entertainment while maintaining a sense of decency and respect.

In response to a question about Disney’s involvement in politics, Iger stated, “Our job is to entertain, first and foremost. I’ve always believed that we have a responsibility to do good in the world, but we know our job is not to advance any kind of agenda.” He reiterated his commitment to guiding the company with a sense of decency and trust in their instincts.

Bob Iger: Disney's Job Is "Not to Advance Any Kind of Agenda" https://t.co/of0Jc8a1fX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 3, 2024

This message aligns with Iger’s previous statements regarding Disney’s role in society. During an analyst call in April 2023, he addressed concerns about promoting a “woke agenda,” emphasizing the importance of entertainment as the company’s primary mission. He reiterated this sentiment in September, expressing a desire to “quiet the noise” surrounding cultural controversies.

As Disney navigates tensions with activist shareholders and strives to maintain its position as a leading entertainment company, Iger’s commitment to prioritizing entertainment over any specific agenda reflects the company’s dedication to its core mission.