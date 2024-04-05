Palestinian American Doctor Walks Out of Meeting with Biden, Highlighting Tensions Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Tensions ran high during a meeting between President Joe Biden and a group of Muslim community leaders, as Palestinian American doctor Thaer Ahmad made a bold statement by walking out before the meeting concluded. The encounter, which included Vice President Kamala Harris, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and other administration officials, underscored the deep-seated anger and concern within Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim American communities amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ahmad, an emergency physician from Chicago who had previously visited Gaza earlier this year, cited his frustration with the administration’s stance on the conflict as his reason for leaving the meeting abruptly. His departure marked a poignant moment of protest against Biden’s support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, reflecting the growing discontent among progressive voters and key segments of the Democratic coalition.

A Palestinian American doctor who walked out of a meeting with President Biden and other Arab and Muslim leaders and activists on Tuesday said he left "out of respect for my community." https://t.co/jk2htelKMX — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2024

The meeting, initially intended as an iftar dinner to commemorate Ramadan, was transformed into a discussion due to participants’ discomfort with celebrating while Gaza faced humanitarian crisis. This shift highlights the strained relationship between the administration and the Muslim American community, exacerbated by the administration’s unwavering support for Israel amid mounting civilian casualties in Gaza.

In response to the incident, a White House official acknowledged the pain felt by many in the Muslim and Arab communities, signaling a recognition of the challenges faced by the administration in navigating its relationship with these groups amidst the ongoing conflict.