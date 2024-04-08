DeSantis Slams Biden’s ‘Illegal’ Flight Program as Florida Fights Back

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis didn’t mince words as he condemned President Joe Biden’s “illegal” flight program, which reportedly transports illegal aliens to states across the country without proper notification to local authorities. Speaking during a press conference, DeSantis expressed concern over the lack of transparency and the potential dangers posed by the program.

Florida goes to war over Biden migrant flights: Ron DeSantis' office and AG vow to battle the 'secretive' program and make sure state is an 'undesirable destination for anyone in the country illegally' https://t.co/NOMxLQEBOM pic.twitter.com/QDixVyRABx — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 2, 2024

DeSantis emphasized the unlawfulness of the program, stating, “First of all, it’s an illegal program. They’re bringing people in who don’t have a right to be in this country from foreign countries.” He cited a recent incident in which an individual flown into the country by the Biden administration ended up facing charges for sexual assault against a developmentally disabled minor in Massachusetts, highlighting the risks associated with unregulated immigration policies.

The governor criticized the secrecy surrounding the program, noting that Biden officials fail to provide crucial information to state authorities regarding the influx of illegal aliens into various airports. Despite reports indicating a significant number of arrivals through Miami, DeSantis expressed frustration over the lack of transparency, stating, “What I can tell you is we can’t verify that, they don’t give us any information on it.”

DeSantis reaffirmed Florida’s commitment to challenging the program, citing previous legal victories in court. He expressed hope for shutting down the program and preventing further instances of unauthorized immigration that could jeopardize public safety.

As Florida takes a stand against Biden’s controversial flight program, the debate over immigration policies and federal-state cooperation continues to intensify.