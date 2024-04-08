Gas Prices Surge Over 45% Under President Biden, Hits $3.54 Nationwide

Gas prices across the United States have soared to an average of $3.54 per gallon, marking a staggering increase of over 45% since President Joe Biden took office, according to AAA’s latest report. The sharp spike in prices has left consumers feeling the pinch at the pump, with concerns mounting over the economic impact of rising fuel costs.

Over the past month alone, gas prices have surged by 20 cents, reaching $3.34 per gallon. This significant uptick represents a stark contrast to the prices seen at the end of the previous administration, with gas now costing approximately one dollar more per gallon compared to when President Trump left office.

As motorists grapple with the burden of escalating fuel expenses, questions arise regarding the factors driving this surge in prices. While various factors, including global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions, play a role in influencing fuel costs, the Biden administration faces mounting scrutiny over its handling of energy policies and its impact on the economy.

With gas prices reaching levels not seen in years, consumers are bracing themselves for potential repercussions on household budgets and overall economic stability. As the Biden administration faces pressure to address the growing concerns surrounding energy affordability, the future trajectory of gas prices remains uncertain.