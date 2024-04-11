Trump Gains Ground Among Black Voters in Swing States: Poll Reveals Surprising Trend

In a notable shift, former President Donald Trump’s support among Black men in swing states has more than doubled, according to a recent poll published by the Wall Street Journal. The survey indicates a significant increase in support for Trump among Black voters compared to the 2020 election, raising questions about the political landscape leading up to the 2024 election.

More Black men say they plan to back Donald Trump this fall than in 2020, according to a recent Wall Street Journal poll of seven swing states https://t.co/4tdG10nZbq https://t.co/4tdG10nZbq — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 11, 2024

The poll, conducted in seven battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, reveals that approximately 30% of Black men in these states “definitely or probably” plan to vote for Trump in the upcoming election. This marks an 18% increase from his nationwide performance among Black men in 2020.

Notably, Trump’s support among Black women has also seen a notable uptick, rising from 6% in 2020 to 11% in the recent poll.

Furthermore, the data highlights a significant increase in support for Trump among Black voters with college degrees, climbing from 8% in 2020 to 18% in the current survey. Among Black voters without college degrees, Trump’s support has risen by 12 percentage points to 21%.

Commenting on the findings, pollster Michael Bocian emphasized the challenge facing President Joe Biden, stating, “[President Joe] Biden is further off than where we have seen Democrats in the past. I think winning back more Black men is going to be key for him.”

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the surge in support for Trump among Black voters in swing states adds a new dimension to the upcoming election, underscoring the importance of demographic shifts and political strategies in shaping electoral outcomes.