Trump Offers Semi-Endorsement to RFK Jr., Labels Him ‘Most Radical Left Candidate’

Former President Donald Trump made waves with a semi-endorsement of independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he dubbed the “most Radical Left Candidate” in a recent video posted on Truth Social. Despite highlighting points of disagreement, Trump suggested that Kennedy could be a preferable choice for Democrats over President Biden.

In the three-minute video, Trump outlined his disagreements with Kennedy but emphasized his potential appeal to progressives due to his support for what Trump dubbed the “Green New Scam.” Trump strategically implied that Kennedy’s candidacy could siphon votes away from Biden, stating, “If I were a Democrat, I’d vote for RFK Jr. every single time over Biden.”

Despite his criticisms, Trump admitted to finding “some nice things” about Kennedy, expressing a personal affinity towards him. However, he also hinted at potential legal troubles for Kennedy, suggesting that he expects him to be indicted “any day now, probably for environmental fraud.”

In typical Trump fashion, the former president took jabs at Biden’s perceived shortcomings, stating, “Biden can’t speak. Biden can’t debate. Biden can’t put two sentences together, so I guess he’s probably going to indict RFK Jr.”

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Trump’s semi-endorsement of Kennedy adds a new layer of intrigue to the upcoming elections, highlighting the complexities and dynamics at play within the Democratic Party.