Iran Strikes Israel: Drones and Missiles Penetrate Airspace, Trump Weighs In

The night sky above Jerusalem is ablaze as Iran launches a coordinated attack on Israel, deploying more than 100 drones and missiles into Israeli airspace. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the assault via state media, citing retaliation for perceived provocations by the Israeli government.

In a statement, the IRGC aerospace unit claimed responsibility for the attack, citing alleged Israeli actions against Iranian interests, including recent incidents in Syria. Images from international media depict Israel’s Iron Dome defense system intercepting incoming missiles over Jerusalem, while blasts reverberate in the occupied West Bank.

As tensions escalate, Iran reportedly launches its first round of ballistic missiles towards Israel, with a third wave of drones deployed in the ongoing assault. Additionally, Yemen-based Houthi rebels claim to have targeted an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) base, although the connection to Iran’s offensive remains unclear.

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation via Truth Social, decrying the attack and asserting that it would not have occurred under his leadership. The developments underscore the volatile nature of the region and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the Middle East.