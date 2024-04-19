Alaska’s Oil and Gas Future at Stake: Biden Administration Restricts Leasing in Arctic Reserve

The Biden administration announced on Friday its plans to restrict new oil and gas leasing on 13 million acres of a federal petroleum reserve in Alaska, citing concerns about protecting wildlife such as caribou and polar bears amidst the ongoing warming of the Arctic.

This decision follows years of debate over the development of Alaska’s vast oil resources, culminating in the approval of the controversial Willow oil project last year. Environmentalists condemned the approval, arguing that it contradicted President Biden’s commitments to combat climate change.

Friday’s announcement solidifies earlier plans to close nearly half of the reserve to oil and gas leasing, drawing swift criticism from Republican lawmakers, including Alaska Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski. Sullivan denounced the move as “illegal” and warned of impending lawsuits, while Murkowski expressed concerns about the economic impact on Alaska’s energy industry.

As the fight over Alaska’s oil and gas future intensifies, stakeholders on both sides are gearing up for legal battles and political maneuvering to shape the fate of the Arctic’s resources.