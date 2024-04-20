NEWS POLITICS

White House Silent Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions: Biden Administration Under Fire for Lack of Response

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced questions about the Biden administration’s response to escalating tensions in the Middle East during a Friday morning press briefing. However, she refused to comment, citing ongoing developments and discussions within the administration.

“I know there’s a lot of interest in reports from the Middle East overnight. And we understand that, we get that. I’m going to see it now, though. I know you will all certainly ask me about it. That we do not have any comment on the reports at this time. Obviously, you all heard from Secretary Blinken earlier this morning,” Jean-Pierre said.

Despite the lack of a formal statement, Jean-Pierre assured reporters that President Biden is fully briefed on the situation and remains actively engaged in discussions surrounding the unrest in the Middle East.

The silence from the White House comes after Israel conducted limited strikes on Iran in retaliation for Tehran’s recent missile and drone attacks. As tensions continue to simmer in the region, critics are questioning the Biden administration’s approach and urging decisive action to address the escalating crisis.

