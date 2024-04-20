Trump Campaign Launches Election Integrity Initiative with 100,000 Volunteers Amidst Fraud Concerns

The Trump campaign, along with the Republican National Committee, has unveiled an election integrity initiative aimed at deploying over 100,000 volunteers and attorneys across battleground states to safeguard against election fraud in the upcoming 2024 elections.

According to a press release, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, Co-Chair Lara Trump, and Chief Counsel Charlie Spies collaborated on the initiative to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process. The program will involve comprehensive training sessions for poll watchers, poll workers, and attorneys, focusing on monitoring voting sites and ballot tabulation centers.

Trump Campaign and RNC Unveil Historic 100,000 Person Strong Election Integrity Program. "Through this unprecedented program, we are mobilizing lawyers and volunteers who are committed to preserving the sanctity of our elections"-@ChairmanWhatley https://t.co/MRmnb2Cfdd — GOP (@GOP) April 19, 2024

Attorneys will be strategically stationed at target processing centers where mail ballots are tabulated, with a focus on battleground state polling sites, county boards of elections, and secretary of state offices. The initiative aims to empower volunteers and attorneys to address any issues or concerns related to election procedures promptly.

The initiative comes amidst ongoing claims from former President Donald Trump about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, which he alleges was rigged. As Trump prepares for a potential rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024, the initiative seeks to bolster confidence in the electoral process and ensure a fair and transparent election.