Democrat Proposes Legislation to Strip Secret Service Protection from Convicted Felons, Targeting Trump

A Democratic House representative, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), has introduced legislation aimed at preventing convicted felons from receiving Secret Service protection, a move that could directly impact former President Donald Trump if he is convicted in his ongoing trial.

The proposed legislation, known as the DISGRACED Former Protectees Act, would terminate Secret Service protection for individuals upon sentencing following a conviction for a federal or state offense punishable by at least one year of imprisonment. Rep. Thompson cited concerns about potential conflicts of authority within prisons and the need for judges to have the flexibility to determine sentencing without logistical considerations related to individuals with Secret Service protection.

If passed, the legislation would have significant implications for individuals, who have received Secret Service protection in the past. As Trump faces legal challenges, including ongoing investigations and legal proceedings, the proposed bill adds another layer of complexity to the debate surrounding his potential legal jeopardy.

The introduction of the legislation underscores the ongoing tensions and partisan divisions surrounding Trump.