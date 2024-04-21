Planned Parenthood Receives $700 Million Amid Surge in Abortions: Report

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, received close to $700 million in federal funding during a one-year period, coinciding with a record number of abortions performed, according to a recent report. As the Biden administration vows to expand access to abortion services, concerns grow over the organization’s priorities and the decline in other major healthcare services.

Planned Parenthood’s 2022-2023 report, titled “Above and Beyond,” reveals a notable decrease in non-abortion services compared to previous years. Contraceptive services, cancer screenings, pap smears, adoption referrals, and preventative visits all experienced declines, raising questions about the organization’s focus and the impact of federal funding allocation.

During the same period, Planned Parenthood conducted 392,715 abortions, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. This surge in abortion procedures has reignited debates about the organization’s role in providing healthcare services and the ethical considerations surrounding federal funding.

As discussions around abortion rights continue to intensify, the allocation of taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood remains a contentious issue, with critics calling for greater transparency and accountability in how federal funds are used.