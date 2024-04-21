Education Secretary Vows Action Against Grand Canyon University Amid Allegations of Predatory Practices

U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has sparked controversy with his recent remarks, pledging to take action against Grand Canyon University (GCU), the largest Christian university in the country. The promise came during a House Appropriations Committee hearing where allegations of predatory practices against the institution were raised.

Connecticut Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro accused GCU of being a “predatory for-profit college” during the hearing, citing concerns over the school’s failure to disclose accurate cost information to students. DeLauro highlighted the impact of undisclosed fees on students, stating that “scam courses” added significant costs to their education.

Biden's Education Secretary Vowed to Shut Down the Largest Christian University in the U.S.

In response to DeLauro’s concerns, Cardona emphasized the Biden administration’s commitment to cracking down on predatory practices in higher education. He cited increased enforcement measures and the levying of hefty fines against institutions that deceive students about costs.

The controversy surrounding GCU reflects broader debates about accountability and transparency in the education sector. As calls for stricter oversight grow, institutions like GCU face scrutiny over their financial practices and treatment of students. Critics argue that the Biden administration’s focus on GCU, as a Christian university, raises questions about religious freedom and whether the administration is unfairly targeting Christian institutions.