Donald Trump Proclaims November 5th as National ‘Christian Visibility Day’ in Response to Biden’s Transgender Visibility Day

Former President Donald Trump has once again stirred controversy with a bold proclamation on social media. This time, Trump took to Truth Social to declare November 5th as National “Christian Visibility Day.” In his post, Trump urged pastors, ministers, churches, and all Americans to prepare to “make America great again” on this date, emphasizing the importance of Christian visibility.

Trump vows to create 'Christian Visibility Day' following Biden's declaration of 'Trans Visibility Day' https://t.co/xaHaDIsisO — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2024

The timing of Trump’s announcement appears to be a direct response to President Joe Biden’s decision to designate March 31st as a national Transgender Visibility Day. Biden’s move sparked backlash from many Christians, as it coincided with Easter Sunday, a significant day in the Christian calendar.

Trump wasted no time in criticizing Biden’s decision, calling it disrespectful to Christians. At a recent rally in Wisconsin, Trump questioned Biden’s judgment, asking, “What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be Trans Visibility Day?”

The clash over national observance days underscores the deep cultural and political divisions in America. While Biden’s decision was applauded by LGBTQ+ advocates, it faced strong opposition from conservative voices, including Trump, who sees it as a slight against Christian values.

As the debate over national observance days continues, Trump’s proclamation of National “Christian Visibility Day” adds fuel to the fire, highlighting the ongoing struggle for cultural recognition and dominance in the country.