Leaked Audio: NM Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Blasts Biden Admin Over Border Security

In a stunning revelation, a leaked audio recording has surfaced, showcasing New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expressing profound frustration with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden Administration’s handling of border security.

New Mexico governor criticizes Homeland Security secretary over cannabis seizures in secret recording https://t.co/KWfXNPmNxB — POLITICO (@politico) April 26, 2024

In the leaked recording, Governor Grisham can be heard venting her exasperation, demanding action to address the lack of Border Patrol agents in Sunland Park, a critical area where illegal border crossings are rampant. “For the love of God, put [Border Patrol agents] at the border in Sunland Park where I don’t have a single Border Patrol agent — not one. And people pour over. And so I’m cranky with the Secretary,” Grisham passionately exclaimed.

The conversation, initially posted by an anonymous account on X platform, centered on the federal government’s seizures of licensed cannabis at Border Patrol checkpoints in New Mexico. While the focus was on cannabis seizures, the overarching theme of border security inefficiencies resonated throughout the dialogue.

Despite the authenticity of the audio being confirmed by Governor Grisham’s office, the identity of the individual she was conversing with remains undisclosed. However, a spokesperson for her office affirmed that the person was a “high-level admin official.”

This revelation comes at a crucial juncture, highlighting the strained relationship between state and federal authorities in addressing border security challenges. With illegal border crossings continuing to pose a significant threat, Governor Grisham’s impassioned plea underscores the urgency for collaborative action and effective solutions.

As the debate over border security intensifies, this leaked audio serves as a stark reminder of the complex issues at play and the pressing need for accountability and cooperation at all levels of government.