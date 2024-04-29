Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez: ‘Federal Government Lost Control’ of Southern Border, Calls for Trump-Era Policies

Washington Democrat Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has sounded the alarm, declaring that the federal government has lost “operational control” of the southern border and advocating for the reinstatement of Trump-era enforcement policies.

Dem Rep Says Biden Admin Has No ‘Operational Control’ Over Border, Demands Trump-Era Policies Be Revived https://t.co/IGTuiyqhJy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 29, 2024

In a bold statement, Gluesenkamp Perez, known for her centrist stance within the House Democratic caucus, reiterated her plea for President Joe Biden to reimplement key immigration policies from the previous administration. Specifically, she called for the return of Remain in Mexico and Title 42, measures that saw widespread use during the Trump era but were subsequently phased out under the Biden administration.

The surge in illegal immigration at the southern border since Biden assumed office has been a cause for concern, with millions of migrant encounters reported in recent months. Gluesenkamp Perez highlighted the urgency of addressing this crisis, emphasizing the need for decisive action to regain control.

“I think it’s been one of the fundamental mistakes around immigration to debate whether or not an immigration policy is, you know, motivated by racial animus — and by the way, I think a lot of them are. But a lot of people in rural and working-class communities like mine, we come from communities that have been hollowed out by fentanyl,” Gluesenkamp Perez remarked during an NPR interview.

“We are demanding operational control of the southern border,” she asserted. “I mean immigration itself is not the problem. The problem is that the U.S. does not have operational control of the southern border.”

As the debate over immigration policy intensifies, Gluesenkamp Perez’s call for a pragmatic approach underscores the need for bipartisan cooperation in addressing the complex challenges posed by border security and illegal immigration.