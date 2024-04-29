Hunter Biden Threatens Fox News with Legal Action Amid Defamation Claims

In a bold move reported by NBC News, Attorney Mark Geragos has issued a stern warning on behalf of Hunter Biden to Fox News, signaling a potential legal battle over defamation allegations.

NBC News obtained a letter from Geragos, where he accuses Fox News of orchestrating a “conspiracy” to defame Hunter Biden and present him in a false light, including the dissemination of intimate photos allegedly from his laptop.

BREAKING: Lawyers for Hunter Biden plan to sue Fox News 'imminently, according to a letter sent to the network and obtained by NBC News. pic.twitter.com/ydfBYKhBFu — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 29, 2024

This legal threat from Hunter Biden underscores his determination to push back against what he perceives as unfair treatment by Fox News. Geragos contends that the network’s actions have not only tarnished Hunter Biden’s reputation but also infringed upon his privacy rights and caused emotional distress.