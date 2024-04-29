NEWS POLITICS

Hunter Biden Threatens Fox News with Legal Action Amid Defamation Claims

ByJustin Sanchez

Apr 29, 2024 , , , , , ,

In a bold move reported by NBC News, Attorney Mark Geragos has issued a stern warning on behalf of Hunter Biden to Fox News, signaling a potential legal battle over defamation allegations.

NBC News obtained a letter from Geragos, where he accuses Fox News of orchestrating a “conspiracy” to defame Hunter Biden and present him in a false light, including the dissemination of intimate photos allegedly from his laptop.

This legal threat from Hunter Biden underscores his determination to push back against what he perceives as unfair treatment by Fox News. Geragos contends that the network’s actions have not only tarnished Hunter Biden’s reputation but also infringed upon his privacy rights and caused emotional distress.

By Justin Sanchez

Born with a copy of "Atlas Shrugged" in hand, Justin showed early signs of his future as a conservative firebrand. Raised in a household where Rush Limbaugh's voice echoed through the halls, Justin was inspired to become a prominent figure in conservative journalism, in which he shares his support of Republican values.