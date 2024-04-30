White House Corrects President Biden’s Remarks Over 148 Times, Daily Caller Analysis Reveals

A comprehensive review of official White House transcripts has unveiled a staggering revelation: President Joe Biden’s public remarks have been subject to correction by White House communications staff at least 148 times since the onset of 2024.

?BREAKING?White House Officially Claims Biden Has Made 148 Mistakes During 2024 Public Remarks https://t.co/fxEZTnA43S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 29, 2024

The meticulous scrutiny of official transcripts reveals a pattern of modifications aimed at aligning the president’s statements with official White House policy or, in some cases, rectifying inaccuracies with reality. From January 1 to April 24, across 118 instances of presidential addresses, speeches, and interactions with reporters, the White House has officially updated its transcripts to correct or modify Biden’s remarks on numerous occasions.

These corrections encompass a range of alterations, including amendments to names, dates, titles of organizations, and even modifications to verbs that substantially alter the meaning of the president’s statements. Additionally, the transcripts include insertions of words that were not spoken by Biden but deemed necessary by White House staff to accurately reflect his intended message.

For instance, the transcript of Biden’s March State of the Union address corrected a statement regarding the American Rescue Plan, noting, “It was then, through no — through my American Rescue Plan — which every American [Republican] voted against, I might add — we made the largest investment in public safety ever.”

Similarly, a transcript of Biden’s remarks on new initiatives to protect U.S. steel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in April contained a correction: “I’ve always believed we’ve [they’ve] got it all wrong. America is rising. And we have the best economy in the world, which we do.”

The frequency and nature of these corrections raise questions about the accuracy and reliability of President Biden’s public statements and the level of oversight required to ensure consistency with official White House messaging.