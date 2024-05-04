Elon Musk Hosts ‘Anti-Biden’ Dinner with Billionaire Elite: Immigration Dominates Conversations

Last month, tech mogul Elon Musk orchestrated a high-profile dinner party that sent shockwaves through the political landscape. Held at the lavish Hollywood Hills mansion of entrepreneur David Sacks, the event boasted a guest list packed with some of the world’s wealthiest and most influential individuals. Among the attendees were notable figures such as Peter Thiel, Rupert Murdoch, Michael Milken, and Travis Kalanick, according to reports from Puck.

The soirée, which has been dubbed “anti-Biden” by insiders, sparked intense speculation about the agenda of these titans of industry. Sources revealed that much of the evening’s discourse centered on strategies to raise funds aimed at thwarting Democratic initiatives. Immigration emerged as a focal point of discussion, underscoring the profound impact of political policies on the business elite.

Elon Musk, currently ranked as the world’s second richest person, has increasingly waded into the political arena in recent years. Renowned for his outspoken nature, Musk has not shied away from expressing his views on social and political matters, often leveraging his platform on X (formerly Twitter) to do so.

While Musk has refrained from formally endorsing a candidate in the upcoming US presidential election, his political leanings have been subject to scrutiny. Despite voting for Joe Biden in 2020, Musk publicly declared in January his reluctance to support the incumbent president. Criticizing Biden’s immigration policies, Musk has called for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing the administration of facilitating unprecedented levels of illegal immigration.

In addition to his stance on immigration, Musk has emerged as a vocal advocate for free speech, particularly in the digital realm. His criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical advisor to the president, has ignited controversy, with Musk boldly asserting his stance with the declaration: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

As the boundaries between technology, business, and politics continue to blur, Elon Musk’s foray into political discourse underscores the growing influence wielded by tech titans in shaping global agendas.