Muslim Advocacy Group Criticizes Biden’s College Campus Speech, Calls for Condemnation of Attacks

President Biden’s recent speech addressing the unrest on college campuses has drawn criticism from a leading Muslim advocacy group. Edward Ahmed Mitchell, national deputy director for the Council for American-Islamic Relations, expressed disappointment over Biden’s failure to condemn attacks on protesters and violence by law enforcement and pro-Israel supporters.

Mitchell emphasized that Biden’s speech lacked specificity in addressing the violent attacks against students protesting the Gaza conflict at UCLA and other universities nationwide. He urged the president to explicitly denounce such acts and called for accountability for those responsible.

Furthermore, Mitchell criticized Biden for not attributing the protests to Israel’s actions and for overlooking incidents of Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism on college campuses.

President Biden’s speech, which broke his 10-day silence on the matter, has sparked debate over the handling of unrest on college campuses. As criticism mounts from advocacy groups like the Council for American-Islamic Relations, the need for comprehensive condemnation of violence and discrimination remains a pressing concern.