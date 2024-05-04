Trump Delivers Pizza to NYC Fire Department, Receives Cheers of Support

After a day in court, former President Donald Trump surprised the New York City Fire Department by delivering pizza to a station on Thursday evening. Trump’s visit to the firehouse, which has a poignant connection to the 9/11 attacks, was met with applause and expressions of gratitude from firefighters.

Exiting a Manhattan courthouse after attending Alvin Bragg’s trial for falsified business records, Trump made his way to the firehouse, where he was warmly welcomed by firefighters. The sight of Trump carrying pizza elicited cheers and supportive gestures from those present.

During his interaction with the firefighters, one member was heard expressing a plea: “sir, save us please.”

Notably, this visit to the firehouse holds significance as it’s the same one Trump visited on September 11, 2021, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The New York City Fire Department, known for hosting leaders from diverse political backgrounds, expressed appreciation for the support received from Trump.

Trump’s post-court stops in New York included a visit to Harlem to meet Jose Alba, who faced charges for acting in self-defense during a robbery attempt at his bodega. Additionally, Trump visited a job site in Midtown, where he was greeted with chants of “we want Trump” from union workers.

Outside the bodega in Harlem, Trump was greeted by a large crowd chanting “we love Trump!” The affectionate sentiments extended even to children, who enthusiastically shouted their support for the former president.