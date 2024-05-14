DeSantis to Rally Support for Trump: Political Reconciliation in the Works

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is gearing up to rally support for former President Donald Trump in an effort to mend political fences and bolster their alliance ahead of the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race.

Sources familiar with the matter reveal that DeSantis is poised to kick off fundraising efforts for Trump in the coming weeks, marking a significant step towards political reconciliation between the two GOP heavyweights. While details remain fluid and subject to change, DeSantis is actively reaching out to donors and coordinating a schedule that would include stops in key battleground states like Florida and Texas.

The move underscores DeSantis’ commitment to bridging the divide with Trump, despite past tensions between the two. Trump, who once derided DeSantis as “DeSanctimonious,” now stands to benefit from the Florida governor’s formidable fundraising network as he navigates the political landscape leading up to the 2024 election.

NEW: Donald Trump met privately with former GOP rival Gov. Ron DeSantis this morning in Florida to "bury the hatchet." pic.twitter.com/EJrhvX7PcR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 28, 2024

Moreover, DeSantis’ gesture of support for Trump not only signals a united front within the Republican Party but also underscores his own ambitions for future political endeavors. By leveraging his prolific fundraising apparatus on behalf of Trump, DeSantis positions himself as a formidable contender for the 2028 presidential race, should he choose to throw his hat into the ring.

Roy Bailey, a prominent Dallas investor and former co-chairman of DeSantis’ national finance committee, emphasizes the significance of DeSantis’ endorsement of Trump. “He’s shown his commitment to the president, and that’s why I say we’ll follow his lead,” Bailey remarked. “We will be focused on past DeSantis donors who have yet to donate to President Trump. That will create a lot of value.”

As DeSantis and Trump forge ahead with their political alliance, the stage is set for a formidable partnership that could reshape the landscape of American politics in the years to come.