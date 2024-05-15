Romney Criticizes Biden for Not Pardoning Trump Amid Hush Money Trial, It’s A Win-Win for Trump

In a recent interview, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah didn’t hold back his criticism of President Joe Biden’s handling of the legal proceedings against former President Donald Trump. Romney argued that Biden missed an opportunity to pardon Trump and expressed dismay at Republican lawmakers rallying to Trump’s defense outside the Manhattan courthouse where the hush money trial is ongoing.

In an exclusive interview with @SRuhle, Senator Mitt Romney says that if he were President Biden, he would have pardoned Donald Trump. Watch the full interview TONIGHT on @11thHour at 11pm ET. pic.twitter.com/Hujb1ysojO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 15, 2024

Romney, known for his vocal opposition to Trump within the Republican Party, described the GOP support for Trump as “demeaning” and emphasized the importance of respecting the legal system. He also highlighted the missed opportunity for Biden to intervene and pressure New York prosecutors to drop their case against Trump.

According to Romney, Biden’s failure to pardon Trump and prevent the prosecution from moving forward was a “terrible fault” for the country. He suggested that Biden should have fought harder to protect Trump, calling it a “win-win” situation for the former president.

The senator’s remarks underscore the deep divides within the Republican Party over Trump’s legal troubles and the broader implications for the political landscape as the hush money trial unfolds.