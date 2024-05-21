Trump Claims Victory in NY Trial, Calls for Case Dismissal

Former President Donald Trump declared his defense team has “won the case by any standard” during the NY v. Trump trial, urging Judge Juan Merchan to dismiss the charges. Outside the Manhattan courtroom, Trump expressed confidence in the strength of his defense, criticizing the ongoing legal proceedings.

“We have a phenomenal case. We’ve won the case by any standard, any other judge would have thrown this case out. And I think that Juan Merchan would do himself and the state and the city a great service by doing what everybody knows should be done,” Trump asserted on Tuesday morning.

Highlighting his active involvement in the trial, Trump noted, “I will be doing something in the morning and then probably coming back in the afternoon, and we’ll be resting pretty quickly. Resting, meaning resting the case. I won’t be resting. I don’t rest. I’d like to rest sometimes, but I don’t get to rest. But we are.” Shortly after his comments, the defense team rested its case, and Judge Merchan dismissed the jury until after Memorial Day.

The trial centers on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, related to alleged payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump’s defense attorney, Todd Blanche, motioned for an order of dismissal on Monday, arguing that no evidence has shown the business records or filings were falsified. The prosecution, led by DA Alvin Bragg’s office, must convince the jury that Trump falsified these records to further another crime—specifically, conspiracy to influence the election.

Trump’s confident stance and the defense team’s swift action have intensified the scrutiny on Judge Merchan’s decisions. The case’s outcome could have significant implications not only for Trump but also for the broader legal and political landscape.

This high-profile case continues to capture national attention, with both supporters and critics eagerly awaiting the next developments. As the legal proceedings pause for Memorial Day, all eyes remain on Judge Merchan and the potential dismissal of the charges.